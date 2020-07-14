Chris Evans (the Avengers End) as a couple, with Lily James ? Everything you need to know about your new girlfriend

Many couples are formed in summer and this could be the case of Chris Evans and Lily James. The interpreter of the Captain America and actress of Cinderella have been seen together in the streets of London a little, joining at the same hotel. They were seen in a park in London, eating an ice cream in the grass, talking and laughing. Is there love in the air between the two stars ? While waiting for the confirmation, it does not hurt to learn a little and the editorial’ of melted is here to give you a little information about the young woman who could have stolen the heart of Chris Evans.

YOUR FAMILY

Lily James is the granddaughter of an american actress.

Lily Chloe Ninette Thomson was born on 5 April 1989 to Eshey, in the county of Sussex, and is the daughter of Jamie and Ninette Thomson, a former musician and a travel agent who has given up everything to raise their children. She has two brothers, one older and another younger, and his great-grandmother was an american actress by the name of Helen Horton, who has starred in almost 70 films. The young man also has a French grandmother, who gave him his passion for perfume, Lily James is the new face of Burberry. It is a tribute to his father, who died of cancer in 2008, the young man decided to take the name of Lily James when he discovered that there was already an actress with the name of Lily Thomson.

HIS CAREER

Lily James at the shoes of Cinderella for the live-action Disney

From the age of 9 years, Lily James is driven in the world of cinema, in particular, the integration of the Arts Education School in Tring, a formation that has also followed Julie Andrews, the actress of Mary Poppins. She went to the Guildhall School of Music and Drama that are outside of Daniel Craig and Orlando Bloom. It was in 2012, when he took the role of Lady Rose MacClare in the series Downton Abbeythe actress was noticed by the public, despite the fact that she has starred in several movies before. But his career took a real turn when she landed the role of princess Cinderella in the live-action Disney. We will then be in a number of films including the following Mamma Mia! Here We Go Againin the who portrays Meryl Streep young.

THEIR COMMITMENTS

Lily James is an ardent supporter of the Motor Neurone Disease Association, which manages the north London branch. His father had spent years to raise funds for the charity after the disease had claimed the life of his brother. She is also very involved in all important causes, as Well as of Me, Black Lives Matter, no doubt to express these themes social networks. “I want to be a actress and have my own life. But I realize the importance of social networks. Why not use them to preach the best ? I think a lot of people who follow me are young girls. If I feel that I can be a kind of model, it is my responsibility and that is worth to be taken” she had said in an interview.