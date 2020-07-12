Chris Evans (the Avengers End) as a couple, with Lily James ? New details about their relationship revealed

To believe in the pictures, it was revealed in the american press, Chris Evans is in a relationship with the famous actress Lily James. At the beginning of the month of July, the two celebrities have been in the process of integration in the same hotel after a night at a private club in London. A reconciliation that has not quick to panic, the fans, I think there is something romantic between them. The reason for this ? The interpreter of the Captain America and actress Downton Abbey never have been published up to the close of before. There is every reason to believe that they are a couple. And after the sounds that run Hollywood, that he was going to live a romance for longer than we think.

According to the confidences of an anonymous source to the account Instagram DEUXMOI, Chris Evans and Lily James fricoteraient in secret from the beginning of the year 2020. According to the statements of this informant, who said he knew the british actress since she was little, the two stars began to come out well before the containment measures in the united States. The unexpected revelations that are going to be in the chat in social networks. However, it should be taken with a grain of salt, because the two main concerned has not acted yet on the subject. Waiting for your confirmation, be aware that Chris Evans and Lily James doesn’t leave.