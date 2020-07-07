Chris Evans (the Avengers End) in a relationship with a famous actress ? The pictures sow the seeds of doubt

Recently, Chris Evans has been the buzz for a reason hilarious on Twitter. Today, the actor that form part of the list of singles-the most coveted in Hollywood in the heart of the news, because of a new rumor about his love life. In effect, the interpreter of Captain America has been in the delightful company on Saturday, 4 July. As you can see in these photos published by the Daily Mailthe actor has been photographed with Lily James, a famous actress known for having played in the cinema Cinderella and Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again. On the occasion of this possible appointment, the two celebrities have spent the night together at Mark’s Club in London before returning in the same taxi. But the details do not stop there.

In accordance with information published by the british newspaper, Chris Evans and Lily James have joined the Corinthia Hotel shortly before 1 in the morning. If the american actor is entered by the main door, the actress English rose by the back of the establishment. A trick to hide their budding romance ? It is very likely. Even if you follow each other on social networks, the two movie stars have never been seen together before the publication of these photos. What to do talk on the web. The latest news, Lily James seemed to be rabibochée with his beloved Matt Smith. Matter to follow therefore. And for more news, check to see if Chris Evans is already, with Scarlett Johansson.