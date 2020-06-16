Chris Evans (the Avengers Endgame) impressed by his co-star Chris Hemsworth ? Their touching statements

A saga that remains in the memory ! Well, yes, the meltynautes, just think of the last part of the Avengerswe still have the heart bruised. It must be said that the hero of the franchise have lived beautiful adventures during the years and this time is now over. Luckily, the friendship of the actors of the saga seems to be unending. While Chris Evans was in full buzz on Twitter for a reason totally hilarious, namely, that which provides its features to Captain America share a beautiful friendship with Chris Hemsworth and this, from their first meeting. So, in 2015, the actor said that the interpreter Thor he was like a brother to him.

Chris Evans at the End of the Avengers

Their complicity is such that even they should be separated at the interview in order to avoid overflows. But that’s not all ! In fact, Chris Evans is literally impressed by the talent of her co-star as he unveiled during an interview with the Daily Telegraph in 2016 : “He is very talented when playing a record, or dramatic, or comical. I think that is really a good person, your head is in the right place and this is the type of person who is destined to know the greatness. It is the epitome of the movie star.” Statements simply adorable, isn’t it ? Meanwhile, Chris Hemsworth was too young to be a father ?