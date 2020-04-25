Chris Evans (the Avengers Endgame) in a team with Scott Derrickson (Doctor Strange) for the film the Bermuda

If Chris Evans has long hesitated to pursue his acting career after the end of his contract within the MCU, it has obviously taken its decision. While it had been announced in the casting for Little Shop of Horrors alongside Scarlett Johansson and Taron Egerton, this is another project that we should find him soon and he could team up with another member of the MCU, Scott Derrickson. The latter, who must be Doctor Strange, will slip behind the camera for the film Bermuda in which Chris Evans could have the first role.

The two men in the MCU soon gathered to Bermuda ?

Little is yet known about the project, but it was already a small preview of the plot, which will take place in this mysterious place in the Caribbean where boats and planes mysteriously disappeared over time. If we are to believe the description given by Varietyit will be a film of action and adventure, but things still remain uncertain because the film still has no distributor attached. While waiting to learn more, please know that Chris Evans will be back in your lives in April next in the series Defending Jacob, which will be available on Apple TV !