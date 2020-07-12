Chris Evans (the Avengers Endgame) the buzz on Twitter, the reason is hilarious

Chris Evans-announced their return in the skin of Captain America to make him talk ? Normally, when a celebrity is in trending topic on Twitter it is rarely a good sign. In fact, if your name appears on the most widely discussed topics in the social network, you can say that you’re dead(e) you have problems or you have said something that is very interesting. Fortunately, this can also mean that it is your anniversary or you just of to be announced(e) in a project that excites people. Yesterday, it was the turn of Chris Evans to get you to talk and, however, the actor does not move the little finger.

Chris Evans in a TT on Twitter

“All waiting for… Chris Evans is in TT, just because he exists ? Because he is perfect ? And it beautiful ? And hilarious ? Now is that what Twitter looks like ? Because I am!!!!! You can tell me that I’m wrong if I say that he is the man more sexy of the world, but you’d be wrong “.

Chris Evans in the TT

“Every time I see pope Chris Evans in the TT, I stay in my boots ready to read horrible things. But each time, that is to say up to what point is impressive. This guy is so powerful… That the other will take notes.”

Chris Evans in the TT

“As in the TT, here are photos of Chris Evans happy in your line of time. Take a look at this King of Talent.

Chris Evans is in TT

“Chris Evans in the TT gave me a heart attack. But it is only in the TT because it is exactly what the gods had in mind when he created Man. Congratulations America, which has managed to do such a thing. *Plate me against the wall and kisses me*”.

In fact, if your name is found in TT, is the result of a survey “give us your name, age, ect.. and I will tell you that it is a reboot of the movie you can play and with what player”. Chris Evans was part of the proposals and it was not necessary any more to their fans. Yes, they have taken advantage of the opportunity to express their love for the actor and highlight his perfection. Chris Evans has, therefore, found himself at the top of the top … just because he exists ! A beautiful way to shine with the time… One thing is for sure, reading many of these comments made us laugh and we hope that the tweeters will continue to celebrate the existence of the actor on a regular basis. Since Chris Evans had to say goodbye to the character of Captain America, one is delighted at every opportunity to talk about it !