Chris Evans thinks that “it is better” not to play Captain America

Chris Evans is our Captain America favorite. However, recently, the actor revealed that he thought best not to replay Steve Rogers.

Avengers: the End of the game put an end to the stories of three of the original members of the team of super-heroes: Black Widow, Captain America and Iron Man. But since the first of the three will return to the cinema this year with his film solo, the fans do not lose hope to see Chris Evans or Robert Downey Jr. back in the film world Marvel.

However, Chris Evans this not only seems unlikely, but this appears to be directly an idea deprecated: “Yes, I think it would be (too risky). It was a great race and we said goodbye so high that it would be risky to go back, in my opinion. This was such a good experience that I think that it is better to leave it as isHe explained during the show Graham Norton.

Normally, the actors of the Marvel family always leave the door open to return, ” never say never “. But it is true that this would be very complicated if stories like Tony Stark or Steve Rogers could continue after the conclusion was satisfactory and well received. Chris Evans is already involved in new projects such as Defending Jacoba series that can be seen on Apple TV +,, or his rumored participation in the new Little Shop of Horrors.

A new Captain America

wonder he is going to try to give the shield vibranium to another character and see how the public reacts in the series The falcon and the soldier of the winter, one of the most ambitious projects Disney +, focused on Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan). We will see this year.

For, Chris Evans he remembers with emotion of Captain America.

