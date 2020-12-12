Chris Evans to play Buzz Lightyear in new Pixar movie

The actor is very excited about the new project, asking his fans to “be calm and get very excited.”

Chris Evans will voice the iconic action figure Buzz Lightyear in an animated film, titled Lightyear.

Pixar Creative Director Pete Docter made the announcement on Thursday during Disney Investor Day, reports variety.com.

The animated project is billed as the “definitive story of the original Buzz Lightyear.” Buzz Lightyear is the hero who inspired the toy, voiced by Tim Allen in four “Toy Story” movies. The new film will open in theaters on June 17, 2022.

Evans is excited about the project and has reassured fans about the project, saying that “everyone can rest assured. And get very excited ”.

I don’t even have the words. https://t.co/GHC8X6Yp7n — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) December 11, 2020

“Working with Pixar is a dream come true. I’ve been a huge fan of your films from the beginning. My team could barely contain their excitement when they told me that Pixar had a proposal for me. All they said was “Buzz Lightyear.” I didn’t know what that meant, since Tim Allen is Buzz Lightyear, and no one could touch his performance, ”he wrote on Instagram.

He continued: “I needed to know how this character was different and why this story was worth telling. I can say 2 things with absolute confidence:

1 .. I didn’t stop smiling the WHOLE time. Ear to ear.

Everyone can be calm. And get very excited “.

Assuring fans, Evans wrote, “Trust me when I tell you that they REALLY know what they’re doing there. This will be special and does not step on anything. I can’t even express my emotion in words. I smile every time I think about it. “