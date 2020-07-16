Chris Evans was moved to congratulate a little boy who saved his sister

Captain America moved by the courage of a child of 6 years.

Bridger, who live in Cheyenne, Wyoming, is a fan of Captain America. The child did not hesitate to save his sister of 4 years old when he was attacked by a dog. By interference, he knew he was going to be hurt and bitten. This has not prevented it to take to his defense.

This story has moved many actors and actresses. Knowing the passion of Bridger for the Avengers and especially Captain America, Chris Evans sent a video message praising him for his heroism and for having protected his sister as well.

The aunt of the child, Nikki Walker, has shared this story on instagram. “My nephew is a hero that saved his little sister from a dog that attacked him… Though bitten several times in the face, he grabbed his sister by the hand and ran with her to protect her. After having received 90 stitches from a plastic surgeon, finally came back to the house. We love our brave boy.”

The small guy he explained to CNN : “I said to myself that if someone had to die, it had to be me“.

The emu, Chris Evans said in his video to Bridger : “I read your story. I saw what you did. I am sure that is often said in these last days. But let me be the next to say it again, My friend, you are a hero”. What you did was so brave, so generous. Your sister is lucky to have a brother like you. your parents must be proud. I’m going to find your address and we will send you a true shield of Captain America, because my friend you deserve. It is still the man that you are, we need people like you”.