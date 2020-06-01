Chris Evans would prefer never to play again Captain America if possible

While we wait patiently for the Phase 4 of the MCU, which was delayed because of the pandemic COVID-19 (Black Widow is pushed back to November, and the series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Disney+ expected to finish his shooting), Chris Evans has returned to his role of Captain America and his end in Avengers : Endgame.

During The Graham Norton Show tv of English, He was asked if the time of Evans in the skin of the Cap is finished for good.

“Yes, I think that it is finished, “ replied Evans.

“It was a great period and it was completed with the bar so high that it would be risky to revisit this, in my opinion,” he says. “It was a great experience and I think it’s better if it remains as well. “

Of course, it seems difficult to bring back Steve Rogers in the MCU given how the character has bowed out at the end of Endgame, to travel back in time and live his life with Peggy Carter (Haylay Atwell). Difficult, but not impossible, or to Hollywood, and even less for Marvel. “This is not a non-final,” adds Evans, apparently aware of these possibilities. “But this would not be a yes enthusiastic either. I think that it was so difficult for Cap to succeed in its conclusion, and I think they have really done a good job to let him finish his trip. “

You know Hollywood and Marvel, do you think that they will let Chris Evans quiet or he will find a way to bring him back, between the time travel and parallel universes, even to the sides of the new Captain America ?

