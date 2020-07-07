Chris Hemsworth : a huge physical transformation, waiting for Thor for the next movie – Movie News

The super-hero nordic sets the hammer, put the shorts yellow and climbs to the ring in a new biopic to be signed by the director of Joker.

Some hollywood actors have the physical ability and the biscoteaux large enough to interpret the american professional wrestler Hulk Hogan. Two meters tall, 140 pounds and an irresistible mustache blond good redneck american, the role requires a physical transformation, it is not a trivial matter. For the paper, Todd Phillips (Joker, Very Bad Tripit has not been search for on the side of The Incredible Hulk, in which the fighter has brutally pumped the name, but of the mythical king asgardien, of course.

For the occasion, Chris Hemsworth, therefore should be placed in a conditionand in spite of your abs intergalactic, this does not seem to be evident.

Well Chris, the chest is all well and good, but it’s going to take a bit more than that !

The actor is back in the preparation that we’re going to have to follow soon, in the course of a conversation with the american site Total Film :

“This movie is going to be a project to be very fun. As you can imagine, the preparation for the role is going to be very physical. I’m going to have to take more mass that I have taken before… Even more than what I had taken for Thor. And there is also the accent, the attitude, the physical kind. I’m going to have to immerse myself actually in the terrier of the world of wrestling and I am very excited with this idea.”

The transformation that scares her the most seemed to any other, however, since he felt the need to clarify : “I’m going to be blonde, probably balding, with a mustache.” Over the long mane of gold Thor, the actor is going to go to the platinum blond.

The real beaufs floridiens ? A role of composition for Hemsworth

After The Hollywood Reporter, the film will focus on the rise of the super-heroes of the ring during the 70’s, until his consecration to the end of the 80s, a time during which he becomes the roof of the world Federation of wrestling (the very famous WWF). The film would, therefore, take the form of an origin story, pass in silence the trials and tribulations of the star in the decade of 2000. Perhaps it would be necessary to wait for a possible sequel to see the fight with his reality show, his health problems and the dissemination of their sextape with the wife of one of his companions.

About the plot, Screen The Complaint also reported the following words of Chris Hemsworth, the last month of April :

“I have not yet read the script. I know that they are in the process of writing and working on it. I still know very little, but what is going on. I’m just fascinated by this world and I think that the team wants to show a side that people have never seen before. I am also intrigued as you are.”

The containment has been completed, it is time to return to the sport, Thor…

The development of the film is that, in these early stages, we still don’t know the time line for production. The scenario is written by John Pollono (Stronger) and Scott Silver (8 Mile, The Joker, The Fighter) and the film will be produced by actor Bradley Cooper and Hulk Hogan himself.

In the meantime, we must find Chris Hemsworth on the poster of the following Tyler Rake scheduled for the 2021, as well as two movies of the MCU, The Guardians of the galaxy 3 and, of course, Thor : Love and Thunderevery two planned for a diffusion current of 2022. It makes it so heavy programming, in which the australian actor is going to have to squeeze in a couple of sessions of gonflette additional…

Forget the method Lafay, Hulk Hogan to take the kids to work !