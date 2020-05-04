Chris Hemsworth admits why his wife Elsa Pataky does not bear his family name | Instagram

It has recently emerged that the australian actor Chris Hemsworth revealed the reasons for his famous wife Elsa Pataky He has not had to adopt her surname after her marriage.

Until now, the actress, also a native of Spain, had not adopted the family name that identifies her as the wife of the actor. Chris Hemsworththe reasons were unknown until today.

The australian singer and famous character of “Thor“(God of thunder), based on the titular character of the comic MarvelHe revealed why the woman always retains her maiden name.

This could be of interest to you Chris and Liam Hemsworth together in a new movie

Apparently, the Spaniards did not adopt the name of its famous husband due to a series of complications with his passport, however, it does not exclude that he will be encouraged to do so in the future.

Follow us on Google News and click on our star

When she takes the decision, it will eventually be known under the name of Elsa Hemsworth as soon as possible to resolve a series of administrative complications that have occurred when you asked permissions need to settle down in the country of origin of her famous husband.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more to Show!

It should be mentioned that his main intention after marrying the actor in 2010 was to follow the traditions Australians must adopt the name of her husband so that the same actor does not exclude the idea that this will happen soon.

“I think she wanted to and can do it,” revealed Chris during an interview with the radio program The Kyle and Jackie O Show. “It was after our departure in the United States. At the time, we lived in Europe and were trying to decide where we were going. It was a problem with the passports and everything,” according to the magazine Who.

You can also read Chris Hemsworth’s hero with a professor, feel that he has failed

Until now, other details are unknown, such as the fact that this would happen if his wife began to present themselves professionally with the family name. Hemsworth in case you are not.

.