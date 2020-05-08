Chris Hemsworth and Chris Evans (Avengers Endgame) very good friends, here’s what happened when they met !

A beautiful friendship ! Well, yes, the meltynautes, if you follow and pay attention to the actors who lend their traits to the hero of the franchise, Marvel, you certainly know that they have all become very good friends over the years. While the editorial’ of melty suggested you find out if Chris Hemsworth was close to her co-stars of the Avengers Endgame, the one who lends her traits to Thor is a very close friend with Chris Evans. A strong bond that has solidified from their very first meeting as the two actors have confided in an interview with the magazine People : “We talked about it recently and I believe that this has occurred in a New York club.”

Chris Hemsworth continues by revealing : “I think it happened just after the end of the filming of the first movie devoted to Captain America. I was trying to train me to play Thor and someone introduced us to one another. And we went home the next day at 7am in the morning.” Chris Evans adds : “I think that’s what it is even if it would be very difficult for me to remember all the details. We said that this would be cool because it would be easy to work together. We knew that we were going to get along well almost immediately.” Pending further information, Angelina Jolie is ready to everything to seduce Chris Hemsworth, despite his marriage ?