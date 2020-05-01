Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky at the edge of a divorce ? The truth about the rumor !

That happens-does it really ? Well, yes, the meltynautes, since a few weeks, the tabloids, americans do not miss the chance to say that the couple is in danger. In question ? The recent separation of the brother of the star of Thor and Miley Cyrus ! In fact, for a lot of magazines, their break-up was an ideal opportunity to capitalize on a maximum. And while Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky would be in trouble after revelations from the actress, NW has reported that the divorce of his little brother had allowed the actor to realize that his couple was going through a crisis to the point that their children would be the last things that hold them together again.

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth

According to their source, the busy schedule of the filming of Chris Hemsworth would destroy gradually their marriage. Despite his promises of a break in his career, he would continue to sign to appear in films that would make Elsa Pataky furious. It would feel even betrayed ! Statements that have already been refuted by Gossip Cop that highlights the fact that the australian actor does that rent the praises of the mother of his children on social networks. Especially as he has indeed managed to create time, since it has not worked since march, and that his next filming will take place next year. Everything is going so well ! In the meantime, Elsa Pataky has entrusted the defects of Chris Hemsworth.