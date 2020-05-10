Chris Hemsworth and Matt Damon broke on a yacht in Ibiza

Sunday, Chris Hemsworth and Matt Damon have been photographed with their wives and friends on a yacht.

These two are definitely inseparable. For years, Chris Hemsworth and Matt Damon did let go with a vengeance. In 2017, the first had obtained a small role in the second in “Thor : Ragnarok”. The interpreter of Jason Bourne appears to him under the spell of the native Australia to his colleague. A few months ago, he decided with his wife Luciana Barroso take a luxurious rental in Byron Bay, close to the villa where we live, Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky.

If they live side by side, the two couples also depart regularly holiday with their families. Sunday 14th of July 2019, it is precisely in Spain, in Ibiza, Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky, Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso have been photographed. With several friends, the happy quartet had a day off the mediterranean coast during a ride in a yacht. The atmosphere was obviously in good fun and everyone had a good time. With such a framework, difficult to consider the opposite…

Recently, Chris Hemsworth announced his intention to take a break from her career to focus on her family. “I do not look forward to turning probably no film this year. I just want to be at home with my children. They are at an important age. They are still small but they have a better understanding of my absences,” he said last month. Today, he relishes for the time its been in good and due form.