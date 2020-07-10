Chris Hemsworth as Hulk Hogan, a paper “very physical”





For the biopic on the career of Hulk Hogan, Chris Hemsworth, must be transformed physically, and much.

Muscle & Fitness/WWE

Designed for a very long time, the biopic on the career of wrestler Hulk Hogan is set to see the light of day. The filming has not started yet, but Chris Hemsworth is very impatient.

So, in February of 2019, it was announced that under the direction of Todd Phillips (Joker, Very Bad Trip), australian actor Chris Hemsworth (Thor, Tyler Rake) was going to be Hulk Hogan to the film through a biopic of the chronicle of his ascent to the top through the boom of the media lived the capture of north america in the 1980s. Since then, little or almost no news about the progress of the project to the point of thinking that the latter is going to end up in the gutter.

However, it is through an interview with ComicBook Chris Hemsworth has revealed himself to prepare physically for the film and that this preparation is not a trivial matter.

A large amount of cast iron and sweating

“As you can imagine, the preparation for the role is going to be very physical,” says Chris Hemsworth. ” I’m going to have to take even more mass that I have never taken before, even more than when I incarnais Thor. This movie is going to be a project to be very fun.”

The pain of Hemsworth is understandable, to reach the arms of Hulk Hogan without the use of doping products to base steroid should not be an easy task. In 1993, when the judgment by the use of these products has been the commitment of the WWF, Hogan had lost all his muscle mass obtained through doping.

Australian actor also mentioned that this biopic will also be a new experience within the capture, an environment that he does not know no, absolutely not. “I’m going to have to make a big jump within that niche that is the world of wrestling, but at the same time I hope to do.” As ComicBook also stand out, to play the role of Hulk Hogan to the perfection, the actor has to dye hair blonde and re-create the pattern baldness legendary Hogan.

“I am fascinated by the world of wrestling “

The latest news about the movie is encouraging : the script is finished. The biopic will tell so, the explosion of the Hulkmania in the 1980s, during the period they call the Rock ‘n’ Roll Era of Wrestling. The film could also explore the periods a little less known of the career of Hulk Hogan, such as his years in Japan, where it turned out not to be a bad fighter, which the united States, but also his time in the AWA, where he moved after having been rejected by Vince McMahon Sr., bitter towards him after his participation in the movie Rocky III with Sylvester Stallone, which had brought many curious people to the world of wrestling.

Chris Hemsworth says quite fascinated by the world of wrestling and their codes. ” Listen, I have not yet read the script. I know, however, that it is written and that it is actively working on it “ says Hemsworth. ” In reality I know very little of the catch. I’m just fascinated by this world, and I think that [les équipes du film] they are very eager to show a side of business that no one has ever seen before. I’m also intrigued that they are “.

We hope, therefore, with a little bit of excitement and with impatience the arrival of this biopic on the screens. Even if the wrestlers such as Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Dave Batista, or John Cena have become the values that are safe at the box office, the movies that speak of the capture, does not run the streets. Only The Fighter with Mickey Rourke, was released in 2008, and more recently Fighting with my Familytell the story of Paige have been impacted.

















