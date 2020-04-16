Chris Hemsworth becomes the hero of DCEU in DC Fan Art

A new work of art of the fan shows Chris Hemsworth as the DCEU Superman. Thor and Superman are both super-hero traditional for decades, the man of steel dating back to 1938 and the god of thunder making his debut more than 20 years later. As if people didn’t know the characters previously, their appearances in cinema over the last decade have allowed the whole world to know exactly who they were.

Hemsworth made his debut as Thor in the first film, solo of the character in 2011. Thor played a major role in the film world Marvel, becoming one of the six Avengers in the original, as well as coming back for a total of six films after his debut. There have been several different versions of Superman over the last decade, but the most famous is probably Henry Cavill, who made his debut at the DCEU in Man of Steel in 2013. Cavill has experienced a difficult period in his role of super-hero compared to Hemsworth , Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League is mixing both of the negative reviews. The actors have become known for their roles of super-heroes, but what happens if Hemsworth took over the role of Superman?

New illustrations of Apexform imagine what it might look like Hemsworth as the man of steel. Hemsworth can be seen in the work of art wearing the costume Cavill as Superman, with the Superman statue from Batman v Superman appearing in the background. The tweet original Apexform can be seen below:

While the two actors have become known for their roles, the possibility of returns from their characters differs. It is confirmed that Hemsworth will return in Thor: Love and Thunder in 2021, and Thor could team up with the Guardians in Guardians of the Galaxy 3. While Hemsworth may continue to return as Thor for years to come, the fate of Cavill as Superman is currently unknown. As mentioned above, the poor critical reception of the Justice League has forced Warner Bros.to rethink their strategy with the movies DC, which led them to not only focus on the construction of a film world as Marvel. Man of Steel 2 is still not confirmed at this stage, and with Robert Pattinson replacing Ben Affleck as Batman, its possible that Warner Bros could also recast Superman. That being said, Cavill still wants to return as Superman.

With the possibility that the time of Cavill as Superman has elapsed, the fans have already started to wonder who could replace him as the Man of Steel. With all of the actors from which to choose, Warner Bros. choose Hemsworth would be unlikely. Hemsworth is still attached to Marvel at this point, and it is too recognizable as Thor to be assigned a more important role in the DCEU. With all this in mind, it doesn’t make the fan art above less entertaining.

