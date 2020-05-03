Chris Hemsworth (Dirty time at the hotel El Royal) : family, friends, muscles… His photos Instagram – cinema

A poster tonight on Canal+ from Dirty time at the hotel El RoyalChris Hemsworth nourishes his account Instagram many pictures in connection with his private and professional life. Here’s a best of.

Chris Hemsworth, which embodies, particularly on the big screen super-heroes Thor in the saga Marvel, camped this evening, a charismatic guru and evil in Dirty time at the hotel El Royal (tonight on Canal+). To the city, the australian actor 36-year-old is married to the former Michael Young, Elsa Pataky.

Preview father of captain Kirk in the reboot of Star Trek by J. J. Abramsthe actor has since gained notoriety and muscles. This physical herculean that it maintains throughout the year has allowed him to win the role of Thor : the superhero from Marvel. His presence in the film dedicated to the god of thunder, as well as in the Avengers has inflated its reputation.

On his account Instagram, Chris Hemsworth do not hesitate to practice the self-deprecating humor to promote his films. But when it comes to his wife, his children or his family, he lets speak his heart. It also discovers his intensive practice of the surf and the fishing.

Side cinema, the man is very busy. Recently seen in the ultimate opus Avengers : Endgame and in Men in Black : the Internationalhe will play Hulk Hogan for Netflix and will be in the next Thor : Love and thunder (scheduled for 2021). It is also announced in the film Dhaka with David Harbour and Golshifteh Farahani… written by Joe Russo.

Tonight, find out in Dirty time to El Royala film to discover on Canal+