Chris Hemsworth does not ever separate the hammer original Thor and his woman may be jealous

Chris Hemsworth has a new movie to promote, and as he did last year, he tries without hammer or axe, like in Men in Black International. Of course, Hemsworth is well known that the subject of Thor is never too far away, so they have been discussed at a recent appearance promotional on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

We talked a lot about the Thor hammer Mjolnir and his axe, Stormbreaker, and who is authorized to take, be it Captain America or Jane Foster. Apparently, even Hemsworth has problems with them.

Chris Hemsworth | Albert L. Ortega / .

That said Hemsworth about Jimmy Kimmel?

Kimmel recalled that the last time that Hemsworth appeared on his show, while Kimmel and other talk shows could still have an audience, Hemsworth talked about accessories of Thor.

But during his recent appearance, Hemsworth was talking about Australia, where he has been quarantined with his family. Kimmel asked Hemsworth if it was there, as were the accessories.

“This is the house where are the hammers (Australia), said Hemsworth. “I have two hammers here, in fact.”

And he had a loan, anticipating that probably the issue. It was the Mjolnir original of the first film Thor in 2011. Much has been made of the fact that none of the other Avengers could lift the hammer during a scene in Avengers: Age of Ultron, but the prop itself, the hammer has a certain weight.

It is not hollow, like a hammer toy, but “it has a certain weight,” said Hemsworth. “My kids like to slowly, little by little, consider themselves as worthy as they get older, become stronger and are able to pick it up.”

This is not only the children with whom Hemsworth has to deal – this is also his wife, Elsa Pataky. Hemsworth told Kimmel that he would put the hammer on the mantle or on display somewhere, and his wife will put back in the closet. Kimmel responded: “If the worst comes to the worst, you can reach and it is up to you.”

How people like the new film Hemsworth?

Hemsworth appeared on Kimmel to promote his new film Extract, by playing on Netflix. He plays the name unlikely of Tyler Rake, a mercenary who takes a mining particularly dangerous when he must save the son kidnapped a lord of an international crime, imprisoned. It was written by Joe Russo, one of the brothers Russo, who has done four movies MCU, including the biggest of them all, Avengers: the End of the game.

“It’s the adrenaline, the action high… it resonated differently. It has a heart rate at the center. It is a kind of art film action, if you can combine the two… the action on this topic is not like anything I’ve ever seen, ” said Hemsworth in Kimmel.

The film has a good percentage of 66% on Rotten Tomatoes, with the consensus critical beginning, “A work of spectacular waterfall and an electric performance by Chris Hemsworth may not prevent the Extraction to be driven by his violence to no purpose.”

We have to wait a little longer for “Thor: Love and Thunder”

Although Hemsworth shows its accessories Thor, it will still take a bit of time before we see Hemsworth as Thor. The film was originally scheduled to be released in November 2021 until the pandemic encourages Disney and Marvel to push back their program.

Now, the film will be released in February 2022, making this a busy year for Marvel, with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of madness, Black Panther 2, Captain Marvel 2, and a fifth film without the name that are filling the theatres.

Since Natalie Portman has lifted Mjolnir in the Comic-Con last year, his colleagues in the MCU have also had fun. Brie Larson has posted an Instagram of herself holding it, probably thinking that captain Marvel would be able to lift it easily, and this has prompted Portman to announce: “Hey, muscles, easy with my hammer.”