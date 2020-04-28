Chris Hemsworth donated a million dollars to Australia to fight the fires

— Photo Works / Shutterstock.com

In the Face of tragedy

that hit Australia since last September, several stars have

mobilized to help the country. For his part, Chris Hemsworth, we

know very well, having lent his traits to Thor, made a donation of 1

million dollars to support the country. In a publication on Instagram

dating back to the 7th of January last, the actor also invites its fans to make

donations to the Australian.

Chris Hemsworth precise in its publication that any help would be welcome, given the seriousness of the situation. ” Hi everyone. Like you, I want to support the fight against bush fires here in Australia. My family and I have donated a million dollars to do this. And maybe you also can put hand to the dough. Every penny counts, so no matter how much you give, every gesture will be appreciated “said the actor. In addition, it has also added links to organizations of firefighters and charitable organizations that are working hard to bring support and relief in the context of this tragedy.

Note that Chris Hemsworth is not the only celebrity to have made a move to Australia. Nicole Kidman and Pink have also made a donation of $ 500,000 to the destination of the fire service the local area while the singer Selena Gomez has promised to pay a sum not specified in the country. As a reminder, the fires have burned more than 8 million acres and 1,500 homes. Over a billion animals have also perished in the flames. In the Face of this disaster, every help is welcome.