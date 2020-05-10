Chris Hemsworth explains the success of his marriage with Elsa Pataky

Actor Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky — Like/Eliot/Starface



The wedding of Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky is a true success story. The two stars have said yes to Bali in 2010 and founded a family composed of their daughter India and of their two twins Sasha and Tristan. However, it was necessary to make choices, and the actress has agreed to put his career between

parentheses.

“She would like me to slow down a bit to be more at home with the children and, of course, I want it too. But I have the impression that I am at a crucial point in my career – I have to put things in place for last otherwise I’m going to vanish, ” explained the star Thor to

GQ. A way to explain a temperament, a bit macho to which Elsa Pataky knows how to resist.

We can’t have everything

The actress has preferred to keep her maiden name after the wedding, and Chris Hemsworth still has good hope that it is.

“I think that it was at the time one returned to the United States. We lived in Europe and we decided to go home. It was complicated with the passports and all the rest, ” said the actor during an interview Zoom for the radio show Kyle and Jackie O, before adding that she could still do it. But, like Chrissy Teigen, Sarah Jessica Parker or Jessica Alba, who have all made this choice, we do not see why Elsa Pataky could not stay Elsa Pataky !