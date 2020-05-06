Chris Hemsworth goes shirtless for GQ Australia, talks about homeschooling, insecurities on the set of actor

“You always have that fear and anxiety-programmed into you and that everything will disappear”, has allowed Hemsworth.

Chris Hemsworth may-be the second player the best paid of 2019, but even he still has doubts as to its success in the industry.

In an interview with GQ Australia for their cover article of may / June, the star of “Thor”, the 36-year-old, who portrayed the god of thunder for almost a decade, has spoken of his insecurities of being an actor.

Collection Everett

Hercules Live-Action News Sparks Twitter Fancasting – Amber Riley wants to enter!

See the story

“You must have a approach obsessive, like anything where the odds are stacked against you and it is a chance in a million that you’re going to put the foot in the door,” explained Hemsworth. “But once you are in this train, there isn’t a day where you don’t think that it will be removed, all of a sudden.”

“You always have that fear and anxiety-programmed into you and that everything will disappear”, he added, noting that he had grown up with “very little money”. “I have to admit that once I paid my parents ‘ house and took care of my family, I had a moment where I thought: and now? What is it that motivates this?”

However, before landing the role of “Thor” in 2011 and become a familiar name, Hemsworth has struggled to do things in a big way, losing a role in “X-Men” and the lead role in “G. I. Joe”, which went finally to Channing Tatum.

“I thought one of them was going to land,” explained Hemsworth. “But then none of them did and all of a sudden I thought: this is it, I still missed it. But then ‘Thor’ came. If I had one of these previous roles, I would not have got ‘ Thor. “”

GQ Australia / Mathew Brookes

Hemsworth – who shares his 7-year old daughter India and twins of 4 years old Tristan and Sasha with his wife Elsa Pataky – he explained how his children hold him to the earth and why it becomes “more difficult” to get away from them.

“I go out when they really appreciate my films. But there’s also an equal share of rolls eye – I couldn’t be less cool in their eyes,” he joked, adding that their comments were “the way of nature” “to tell him the truth. “You can fall into a false sense of self-importance on a film set, where you feel special, so it’s good to remember that this is not the case. And the children certainly lead to the house.”

“Every job I would take, every time I go out for these long trips, it was becoming increasingly difficult,” added Hemsworth. “For a little while, don’t you think that the children notice it and you realize that they are doing it. I absolutely want to continue to make films that I’m proud of, but this can also wait. Now, what is more important is that my children are at an age that I don’t want to miss. And I would hate to look back in 20 years and say: “okay, let’s work as a parent” and I have failed at everything. “

Like many people in the world, the star of the “Extraction” has been isolated at her home in Australia with his family in the middle of the pandemic Coronavirus. Although he seems to love to spend more time with his children, Hemsworth said that he was not at the height of his teaching skills.

“We have a lot of luck”, he explained, “but we are here at the house and we are trying to educate children at home, which is a feat in itself. They are better students than me, to be honest.”

The number of may / June of GQ Australia, out on newsstands on may 11.

You have a story or advice to give us? Send an email to the publishers of TooFab in tips@toofab.com.

Instagram