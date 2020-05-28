Chris Hemsworth, guy plus ultra

Handsome and athletic body, sweet voice as a bonus, the australian actor, 36 years old, personifies the masculine charm of today. Honored at Hollywood, filled in his intimate life, a performer of Thor is not immune to a faux pas.

He has this look’azur rogue who grabs the girls, this insurance, which fascinated the guys, this boldness that appeals to children. Great (1.90 m), pleasant, elegant in all circumstances, he eats the light, as we say in the film. Chris Hemsworth is the “man of today” bragged in the pub Hugo Boss that it embodies.

Twelve years ago, yet, in Australia, he expected his wave, brave surfer. According to Forbes magazine, he is today the second largest player the best paid in the world, behind Dwayne Johnson. Stamp? Between 15 and 20 million per film. Thank you Thor, the god of Thunder in norse mythology, thanks to the franchise Avengers especially, the ultimate chapter, “Endgame”, released last year, became the biggest success in the history of the cinema, in front of “Avatar”.

Away from film sets, Chris Hemsworth is a father, attentive and discreet, sometimes betrayed him on Instagram by his own wife, the Spanish Elsa Pataky, an actress, also the daughter of a biochemist and a journalist. Their respective agents were presented at the end of 2009. Previously linked to actor French comic Michael Youn in particular, the lovely Madrid has this time taken the plunge: the December 26, 2010, a year later, she married her beau, who is seven years her junior. With three children, India Rose (2012) and twins Tristan and Sasha (2014) – born since then.

Heroic on-screen, dad hen under his roof, the actor does not remain about it less human. In 2016, he had followed his wife in the Himalayas for a program type “Rendez-vous in an unknown land” produced by a Spanish chain. Perilous adventure. During an ascent, a priori, of its extent, to 4000 meters, the player fails. Asphyxiation, about crazy, cough: it is blown without delay and the sequence will be preserved during the editing.

Come into the world in Melbourne, Chris Hemsworth is, however, a competitor is born. It belongs to a family of actors, such as the Baldwin, the Wilson or the Affleck. Luke, his eldest brother, plays in the series Westworld. As to Liam, the younger brother, as we saw in Hunger Games. Nothing predestined yet in Hollywood. Craig Hemsworth, the father, is a consultant in social services and Leonie (née Bones), the mother, a teacher of English. Biographical detail funny: their aunt Joanne has been married to Rod Ansell, the adventurer who inspired the character of “Crocodile Dundee”.

Chris grew up between Melbourne, the capital, and Bulman, hole, lost in the Northern Territory. “My memories are connected to the Outback, crocodiles and buffaloes.” In his mouth child, Christopher, his first name, becomes Kiptader. It is nicknamed Kip. The boys bicker constantly. One day they quarrel in the kitchen, the youngest, Liam, grabs a knife and throws it at the face of Chris! This is the channel that reaches…

After his training as an actor at Screenwise Film & TV School, Sydney, it just become a bricklayer, a bartender and even a salesman in a surf shop before you have the chance. At age 19, he becomes king Arthur in two episodes of the series australian-canadian “Guinevere Jones”, then it can be found in “Neighbours”, a series legendary. He then joined for 171 episodes the credits of “Home and Away” (renamed here “Summer Bay”), the series will also reveal Naomi Watts and Simon “Mentalist” Baker.

In the summer of 2007, it feels ripe for Hollywood. Stroke of luck: after the refusal of Matt Damon, he was recruited by J. J. Abrams in “Star Trek”. When the casting of “Thor” directed by Kenneth Branagh, begin, Chris Hemsworth took his brother Liam, and… crashes. Joss Whedon, creator of the series “Buffy against the vampires”, which is drafted in parallel in the first “Avengers”, and convinced Branagh to remember it.

To embody the warrior asgardien, it takes 10 kilos of muscles! The film proved a massive hit. The following year, Thor is back in the Avengers, the first of that name. Jackpot. “I wouldn’t want to speak too soon, but this role could well be my Oscar”, guess the actor.

In “Thor 2: the world of darkness”, the female star of the film, Natalie Portman, is absent on a day that a stage kiss is finally scheduled. Coming to the observer, the wife of Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky, put on a wig… and voila! If we except “House Soldiers” (2018), film of war that they have turned in a couple, this languorous French kiss is their only common contribution to the seventh art!

For the past ten years, the australian actor has considerably expanded his repertoire, but it will never be more convincing than in the features of the former formula 1 driver James Hunt in “Rush” (2013), unfairly shunned at the box office. Note that Netflix is releasing these days, “Tyler Rake”, a film effective action in which he plays a mercenary depressive suicide mission in Bangladesh.

Last year, Chris Hemsworth has not turned. It is isolated in the family in his sumptuous property, acquired in 2015 for $ 20 million, to Byron Bay (New South Wales), surrounded by Seven Mile Beach. A paradise. The villa, divided into two buildings, has an enormous infinity pool, ten bathrooms, a gym, a gaming lounge, a steam room and, for the ladies, a dressing room of 28 square meters!

The containment is therefore well spent for the Hemsworth. The actor is concerned only one thing: that his children are spoiled and do not develop a mentality of managed. “It scares me, because for me, I grew up without money,” he admits in GQ Australia. Work for something, it is so rewarding. I would not want my children to be deprived of this pleasure.”

Not sure that he insists as much on the recent disappointment of Centr, the app distilling nutrition advice, fitness and meditation that he himself has created. The free trial of the six weeks offered to its users confined has turned into an automatic payment of $ 99! Thor is struggling now with a cascade of complaints… and his hammer may well end up in the hands of a judge!