Chris Hemsworth has donated $ 1 million to combat the fires

Getty Editorial
INTERNATIONAL – While the fires continue in Australia, Chris Hemsworth decided to make a donation. This Tuesday 7 January, the Australian published a video of him on the social networks, which encourages its fans to participate in the fight against these fires.
“Like you, I want to support the fight against the fires in Australia. My family and I contribute to the tune of a million dollars”, writes “Thor” under his video Instagram. “I hope that you will be able to participate as well. Every penny counts, so all you can gather is greatly appreciated.”
The actor said that he had added links with various organizations of firefighters and charitable organizations “who are working hard to bring support and relief in this period, devastating and difficult.”
The contribution of Chris took place just after a strong speech of Russell Crowe at the Golden Globes Sunday. The one who was not present to accept his award, asked Jennifer Aniston to read a speech during the ceremony, iconic american. “Don’t get me wrong, the tragedy that takes place in Australia is based on the climate change”.
Australia has experienced its worst season of wildfires since the fire had started to rage in October.
See also on The HuffPost: The fires in Australia cast a shadow over some of the aircraft pilots