Chris Hemsworth has donated $ 1 million to combat the fires

Getty Editorial CHIBA, JAPAN – NOVEMBER 23 : Chris Hemsworth attends the conference organized in the framework of the Tokyo Comic Con 2019 at the Makuhari Messe on November 23, 2019 in Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Jun Sato/WireImage)

INTERNATIONAL – While the fires continue in Australia, Chris Hemsworth decided to make a donation. This Tuesday 7 January, the Australian published a video of him on the social networks, which encourages its fans to participate in the fight against these fires.

“Like you, I want to support the fight against the fires in Australia. My family and I contribute to the tune of a million dollars”, writes “Thor” under his video Instagram. “I hope that you will be able to participate as well. Every penny counts, so all you can gather is greatly appreciated.”

The actor said that he had added links with various organizations of firefighters and charitable organizations “who are working hard to bring support and relief in this period, devastating and difficult.”