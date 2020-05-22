Chris Hemsworth has invited a survivor of the bombing of Manchester in the next Thor

The star of “Thor” Chris Hemsworth has invited a survivor of the bombing of Manchester Arena 2017 to walk on the red carpet with him at the next premiere of “Thor” in London.

The australian actor 36-year-old, who plays the super-hero in the film world Marvel, met with Martin Hibbert in Australia where the proud father was in Down Under to receive a revolutionary treatment for its injuries to the spine suffered in the horrendous attack at the sight of Ariana Grande in the city in the north of England in may 2017.

In a video message special sent to “The Morning Show” on the australian channel, Channel 7, Chris said :

“Hi Martin, I hope you are well my friend. I just wanted to say that the time we spent together in Australia was so inspiring. Meet someone who had faced such adversity and challenges so dramatic, but to see someone like you with an attitude as positive was amazing. Face the road to recovery with such determination and such commitment is absolutely inspiring and you are unique in its kind, and I look forward to seeing you soon as we walk together on the red carpet”.

Martin, who was at the concert with his daughter, Eve, was injured by a 22 shell-bursts, which prevented him from walking.

He has made two trips to Australia for treatment, which has allowed him to regain some movement in his legs, and he became friends with Chris during his second visit in four months. He explained that the hollywood star had been invited to the first of “Thor : Love and Thunder” the next year he was again on foot.