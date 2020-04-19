Chris Hemsworth : His 6 year old son disrupts several times a interview

In full pandemic of the sars Coronavirus, manage the custody of her children in addition to tele-work is a challenge for all parents. Chris Hemsworth is no exception and comes to the costs. While it was filmed live Wednesday, April 15, during an interview on australian radio Triple Mthe actor has been disturbed several times by his 6 year old son, Tristan.

You can see it in his eyes that he quickly understood that the situation would become complicated. From the first minute, when he answered a question you see in the image that the actor is slightly disturbed by the bustle around him. Proof is that his son, Tristan rush quickly to the tip of his nose in front of the camera. Before you disappear… for a better start to distract his famous father. A little tense but still smiling, Chris apologizes before saying that his son is in the process of “throw cushions on the computer“who, therefore, may fall at any moment.

Interrupts more cute than anything else, who makes you smile the interviewer’s Luke Darcy that has ironically said :”I particularly appreciate this interview, because I am looking at Chris, who can do it all, is a hollywood star, has everything going for him, but like the rest of us, he can not control his children“.

The actor in the movies of the saga Avengers was the basis of this virtually to do the promotion of his next film, Extractionavailable on Netflix starting on the 24th of April. In this action film directed by Sam Hargrave, Chris campe Tyler Rake, a mercenary hired to find the son of a businessman.

Chris Hemsworth is currently confined to his home in Australia in the company of his wife Elsa Pataky and their 3 children, daughter India Rose (7 years old) and twins Sasha and Tristan (6 years old).