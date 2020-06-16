Chris Hemsworth improvised a dance very amazing !

After a restaurant with his girlfriend and friends, Chris Hemsworth, recently became a dancer and shows them a few steps in the middle of the street !

To laugh with his friends, and his wife Elsa Pataky, Chris Hemsworth stops in the middle of the street to reveal a small choreography. You just become a dancer of the highest level ! CSM reveals all the details.

You dream of crossing that Chris Hemsworth ? To tell him how much you love them ? Better yet, we offer you a little dance ? It’s a shame, you’ve missed out !

Oh, yes, the beautiful, the actor of 36 years shows that it is not very shy with the paparrazis. Quite on the contrary ! Always so warm and relaxed, it offers them on a silver platter a hilarious scene.

In summary, the spouse ofElsa Pataky refuses to hide the face when the last out in the middle of the street. Since he has turned his back on Hollywood to return to Australia, the actor of Thor feels a lot better.

So, Chris Hemsworth is completely let go ! The evidence in his last public appearance. After sharing a good meal with his girlfriend and his friends, the actor feels the need to let off some steam.

In fact, the brother of Liam stops in the middle of a parking lot for to cobble together a small choreography. The beautiful goss is going in a couple of dance steps, and this to the delight of their friends !

Chris Hemsworth is not afraid of anything

In Australia, Chris Hemsworth revit. And it shows ! Then, the interpreter of Thor do nothing to see in the eyes of others. While he is having fun, is the main !

Dressed in a white t-shirt with holes and khaki pants, the actor launches into a dance very hectic. And the least we can say is thatdo not stop.

In any case, the wife of Chris Hemsworth seems to everything is as relaxed as him. Even if the blonde that makes of the dance, Elsa Pataky is very relaxing.

To the output between friends, the young woman is dressed with a simple turtle neck black, a jean and boots with laces. It is simple, but effective !

NEW chris hemsworth in byron bay pic.twitter.com/G7ngaDhG2U — the best of chems (@hemsbest) June 12, 2020

