Chris Hemsworth in his preparation to play the Hulk Hogan

Chris Hemsworth is preparing at this time of the biographical film of Hulk Hogan, in which he will play the main role. He spoke about this in an interview granted to Total Film in which he said:

“As you can imagine, the preparation is very physical. I have to be more muscular than ever, even more than the Thor. We focus on the physique and the attitude.”

The biopic is expected to tell his story, “total”, in the early years of the phenomenon that he became, as Hulk Hogan is now known by all and not only for fans of the capture.

We don’t know yet when the movie is going to be released, but at the end of 2021 seems to be an estimate likely.

Thanks TMZ.