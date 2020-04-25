Chris Hemsworth in mercenary tormented in the trailer for “Tyler Rake”

Chris Hemworth embodies a mercenary haunted by his past in “Tyler Rake”, the new action movie explosive to be discovered as early as 24 April on Netflix.

Directed by Sam Hargrave, produced and scripted by Joe and Anthony Russo – the authors of “Avengers : Endgame” – “Tyler Rake” follows a mercenary veteran, who is entrusted with the mission to find and free the son of a powerful trafficker of drugs, kidnapped by a competitor equally powerful.

But the mission does not go as planned, and was ordered to Tyler to give up. But the latter, who is haunted by the death of his son, refuses to let the teenager in the face of certain death. Pursued on all sides by armed men, the mercenary will have a hard time to succeed to get out of there alive.

Chris Hemsworth lets his costume from Thor the locker room to slip the mat in “Tyler Rake”, movie action pure and hard that promises a manhunt thrilling, and a good dose of scenes of close combat, as well as explosions and shootings in every sense. There’s even the promise of a little tenderness with the relationship which will bind the hero and Ovi, the young boy that he must save, and that will remind her of her deceased son. Note the presence of David Harbour (“Stranger Things”) in the credits.