Chris Hemsworth is back on the set of Netflix’s “Escape From Spiderhead”

The Australian actor is happy to return to the sets of his new futuristic film.

Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth is back at work and is appreciating every moment.

Hemsworth has recently started filming the psychedelic sci-fi drama “Escape From Spiderhead,” and the actor shared the job update on Instagram with a picture featuring the film’s unit.

“It’s great to be back on set filming our @Netflix movie Escape from Spiderhead with director Joe Kosinski,” he wrote as the caption.

Joseph Kosinski’s direction also features Jurnee Smollett and Miles Teller. Teller has worked with Kosinski on “Top Gun: Maverick” delayed by the coronavirus and the drama “Only The Brave.”

“Escape From Spiderhead” is an adaptation of a short story of the same name by George Saunders, which appeared in The New Yorker in December 2010.

Set in the not too distant future, the story follows two convicts who agree to undergo medical tests for a shorter sentence. They are sent to a facility run by a brilliant visionary and given drugs that alter their emotions, leading to issues of free will and mind control.

After starring in projects like JJ Abrams’s “Home And Away” and “Star Trek,” Hemsworth had his big break in 2011 with the movie “Thor” as Thor, the Norse god of thunder, and has become one of the stars. most important cinema in the world. This year, Hemsworth made his digital acting debut with “Extraction.”