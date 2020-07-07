Chris Hemsworth is going to push even more of the cast of Netflix

The interpreter of Thor, Chris Hemsworth, is (still) take more force to embody the wrestler Hulk Hogan on the screen.

The director of Joker Todd Phillips and writer Scott Silver made the remake of a computer to write a biopic about the famous wrestler Hulk Hogan, a movie that will have the participation of John Pollono (Stronger).

Iconic figure in the World of Wresling Federation (wrestling Federation) of the decade of the 80’s, Hulk Hogan also appeared in several films, TELEVISION series, video games, and with its distinct look and fine goat of ultra‑blonde. His career then seriously declined after the release of a sextape and a trial for the assault, which resulted in the closure of one of the most famous sites of celebrity gossip online.

In a recent interview granted to Total Filmthe actor, recently seen in Tyler Rake at Netflix, says :” This movie is going to be very fun to make. As you can imagine, preparation for this role is physically completely crazy. I’m going to have to take even more mass that I would like to come to incarnate Thor. I’m going to have to also immerse myself in their behavior, and to immerse myself in the world of wrestling “. For the moment, the movie that will be exclusive to Netflix, it still has no title.