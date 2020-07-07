Chris Hemsworth is going to undergo a physical transformation more important than that of Thor for a new movie

Chris Hemsworth has promised to submit to his transformation as the most radical to date for a new biopic about Hulk Hogan.

Australian actor, who plays Thor in the cinematic world of Marvel, which is expected to put even more muscle to play the icon of the struggle for the God of Thunder.

“As you can imagine, the preparation of the role will be incredibly physical,” he told Total Film.

“I’m going to have to put on size more than ever before, even more now that I’ve set for Thor.”

Hemsworth, added: “it is not the accent and the physicality and attitude. “

Twelve times world champion, Hogan was without a doubt the wrestler more popular in the world between the years 1984 and 1993, in his heroic role within the world Federation of wrestling.

He has also enjoyed a long acting career, from his role as the antagonist in Rocky III, in 1982.

The new film, which will premiere on Netflix, is being written by Scott Silver. The director of the Joker, Todd Phillips directs.

Hogan will act as a consultant on the project, in addition to being an executive producer.

Hemsworth has recently celebrated the success of the action-thriller Extraction of Netflix, which has been seen by more than 90 million households during its first months of release.

Is to gain muscle to play Thor in the next Taika Waititi Thor: Love and Thunder.