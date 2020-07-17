Chris Hemsworth joins Chris Evans to celebrate the hero hero who saved his sister from a dog attack

Chris Hemsworth joined his co-star of the Marvel Cinematic Universe Chris Evans, as well as several other celebrities, to congratulate Bridger Walker, at the age of six years. The young man has become viral recently stepped in to protect his sister from a ferocious dog attack. Bridger suffered serious injuries during the attack, but said: “If someone had to die, I thought it should be me,” and, according to his parents, Robert and Teila Walker.

Taking to Instagram, Chris Hemsworththe star of Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: the End of the game and of the Extraction, he took the opportunity to send christmas greetings to Bridger Walker. Hemsworth has been named the brave boy, saying that he had done something that few others would not have done so. Here’s what Hemsworth had to say.

“Hi, guys, just wanted to give a shout out to a young boy named Bridger. He has six years and, recently, a dog attacked him, and his little sister, and was incredibly brave. He has done something that not a lot of people would, which is situated between the dog and his sister and took the attack full in itself. He received a fairly severe injury in the head and face, but after that, he took the hand of his sister and took her to a safe place. ”

According to the parents of Bridger, the boy and his sister of four years was playing at a friend’s house, in Wyoming, in the beginning of the month. In the backyard, a dog has attacked. Bridger walked in front of her sister, pressing her safety. Bridger has saved his sister from the evil, but it has suffered serious injury. The dog, a mix of German shepherd, is hung in his cheek during the attack. Bridger was in need of a surgery that lasted nearly two hours and received about 90 stitches.

The aunt of Bridger, Nicole Walker, recently shared an account of the story on Instagram, which has become viral. Other celebrities like the star of The Dark Knight Rises, Anne Hathaway, the star of Shazam, Zachary Levi, also makes use of social media for the support in these last days. Speaking later in his message, Chris Hemsworth has said that they would like to have Bridger in the team of the Avengers.

“I just want to say, friend, you are an absolute inspiration. Its value is beyond belief and we are all so impressed by you, and we think of you. I know that you’re a fan of the Avengers and, therefore, to me and to all the team, it would be an honor to have you in the team, and we love you and send our support. Stay strong and we will talk with you soon, friend. ”

Chris Evansknown for his work under the name of Steve Rogers in the MCU, had previously shared a video in support of the Bridger. In the video, the actor MCU has promised to give the child a real shield of Captain America. Bridger is a big fan of Marvel, and while watching the video that Evans had made to him, was wearing a costume of Captain America. A photo of him in a suit that Spider-Man has also been shared online. Do not forget to watch the video of Instagram of Chris Hemsworth for yourself.

