“Chris Hemsworth laughed seeing me as Captain America”

What it would be like Captain America without Chris Evans? The truth is that John Krasinki was on the point of knowledge, and in a recent interview, he revealed a funny anecdote with Chris Hemsworth.

With him Universe cinematic Marvel thus consolidated, it is quite difficult to imagine other actors in the roles of super-heroes, the most well-known. But the truth is that John Kransinski It was very close to be Captain America, a role played years ago Chris Evans. In a recent interview, the actor told an anecdote funny that he lived with Chris Hemsworth while trying the costume of super-heroes.

John Krasiński revealed in an interview to The Ellen Show, after having made the casting, he had to try the costume fitting he uses Steve Rogers. While the actor The office The guard-fitted dress has been tested, appeared Chris Hemsworth, famous for giving life to Thor.

“The truth is yes. I had not offered the role, but they saw who else was there before you choose Chris Evans. So I went to audition for Captain America. I had the opportunity to wear the outfit. Which was very funny. This is a true story, I was trying the costume, I was wearing just half the clothes without wearing anything on the top. And just when I thought it looked good, Chris Hemsworth went and said: “You look well, my friend.” And I was like, “No, I will not do it.” He looked so muscular and said to me “You look well in this costume” and I answered: “Don’t make fun of me, Hemsworth,” said the actor.

While remembering these anecdotes of Marvel with a sense of humor, John Krasiński preparing for the launch of A quiet location 2who will tell about the origin of monsters.

Cynthia Nuñez

Journalist, Fan of the world series and films. I spend a lot of my time to super-heroes and the classic movies of the 80’s.