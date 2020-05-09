Chris Hemsworth Margot Robbie, the donations continue to come in

Fires continue to ravage Australia, and with them the donations made by celebrities. Many international stars have announced they have sent the money to the firefighters who are trying to fight the flames and to works of charity that come to the assistance of the population. After Pink, Selena Gomez or Nicole Kidman this weekend, Chris Hemsworth has just announced on Instagram that he had made, in collaboration with his family, a million dollars.

“In my bio, I put links to support the firefighters, organisations and charities who work hard to provide support and relief during these troubled times and devastating,” he wrote in the caption.

Kylie Minogue and her family have paid half a millon: “Last year, I had the amazing opportunity to visit some of the beautiful places of my country of origin for the first time. To return to the house to discover such devastation across the country to me breaks the heart”, she says on the social network.

Of the auction for Australia

On Sunday, Rebel Wilson was on the Gold Coast, to the east of the country, for an event of polo, which has raised $ 300,000, according to The Australian. The Daily Mail indicates that the actress has put a lunch in his company at his home to auction. Two buyers each contributed $ 50,000.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, actress and creator of the series Fleabag, has decided to auction the dress she wore to the Golden Globes on Sunday evening. The money raised by this suit Ralph & Russo “will be sent in Australia,” said british star in the scenes of the ceremony, of which it is a party with two awards.

At the end of the month of November, new zealand actor Russell Crowe has paid 105.000 dollars. Hilary Duff and Australia’s Margot Robbie are also among the artists who have made donations. The latter has published a video in which she appears very excited: “let us Give future generations the kind of childhood that I’ve had the luck to have”, she says with tears in her eyes.

Forest fires rage in Australia for the month of September, especially in the east of the country. According to the AFP, 80,000 km2 have already been ravaged. 24 people are dead, and nearly 500 million animals have been affected.