Chris Hemsworth might be back as Thor in the upcoming show Disney’s Most – JAPANFM

The time of Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans as Iron Man and Captain America, respectively, ended in Avengers: the End of the game with both seemingly ready to move their characters. But an actor who does not want to hang up his costume of the hero of so soon is Chris Hemsworth.

After two mediocre Thor movies, we have finally got an entrance great in the franchise with Ragnarok. This film, mixed in with the arc of Thor in the End of the game, has revealed a path to much more concentrated and hilarious for the character that goes ahead.

Love and thunder will arrive in theaters (hopefully) on the 11th of February 2022, but this may not be the only appearance scheduled that the God of Thunder was on the horizon. According to sources close to the WGTC – the same that we have said that Netflix was an Extraction suite and the Guardians will cameo Love and thunder that we both know to be true – Marvel wants to give Hemsworth a cameo role in the second season Loki on Disney, with the character holder traveling in time and encountering his brother at a given time.

The details beyond this are still rare, but it is difficult to imagine a world where these two do not share at least a little screen time together. They have been in a relationship so difficult for so many movies, and while Loki continues to deceive and, in some cases, want to kill him, Thor can’t just abandon his little brother. Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston have also a good chemistry together and with their characters from your Shakespearian spirit comic Taika Waititi, there is much more ground to cover with them.

Not to mention the fact that we are dealing with the Loki 2012 as opposed to one who may be changed and softened a bit Ragnarok. As such, Thor might have to fight his younger brother again. Fear this as speculation for now, but if all goes as planned, we could see Hemsworth returning as heroes on Disney + at any given time.