Chris Hemsworth needs to do more exercise is to play Hulk Hogan as Thor !

Hulk Hogan

Chris Hemsworth in Thor (in a short film, Marvel)

It has been known since February that Chris Hemsworth has signed on to portray the Hulk Hogan in a biopic of wrestler flagship of the 1980s and 1990s, which will be directed by Todd Phillips (Very Bad Trip, Joker…) to Netflix. Interviewed on the topic in the new edition of Total Filmthe actor revealed that the role would require a big physical preparation. Even ensures that we will have to work more than to play the role of Thor in the super productions from Marvel : “This film is a project that is very funny, considered the comedian in australia. As you can imagine, the physical preparation for this role is going to be crazy. I’m going to have to take more strength than ever, even more than what I had purchased for Thor. It will also require that I train to take your accent, your attitude…”

The united States remains in the running, not to shoot the date has been announced for the moment. On the other hand, Chris Hemsworth is now at the heart of a production of Netflix : the action movie Tyler Rake. Trailer :

