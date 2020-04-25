Chris Hemsworth offers guided meditations for children

Chris Hemsworth is a super-hero in real life !
The actor Thor, 36-year-old father of three children, knows how difficult it is to care for the children while staying confined with them at home during the pandemic of sars coronavirus. Its app with fitness and well-being is there to help other parents.
“If, like me, you find yourself compelled, like many people, to home school your children and that it is a dismal failure — because it is not easy, it is a job very, very difficult, a teacher, and I feel a deep respect, and no limit to the teachers in the world, in the universe, and I thank them — if this is your case, one of my friends suggested me to do these guided meditations with them,” said the actor in a video Instagram Friday.
“And I told myself that it wouldn’t work”, he continued. “My children hate sitting still. But, to my surprise, they did. And it has calmed down, because the children are experiencing stress and anxiety, like us, probably even more than that because they do not understand it and that it’s hard to explain. But these guided meditations that my friend suggested me to have done them much good. What is done with centr.com is that I guide some meditations specifically aimed at children — visualizations for sleep, positive thoughts, things like that — and you will perhaps appreciate.”
Hemsworth said that Taika Waititidirector Thor: Ragnarok and the fourth film to come, Thor: Love And Thunder, will guide him also some meditation exercises.
“So log on centr.com” says the actor. “It has been six weeks [gratuites] for you until the 5th of April. So yes, participate in the joy and security, all my affection.” After this date, you can take advantage of a free trial period of 7 days.
If, like me, you have children at home full time and that you have to play the role of nanny, teacher, parent, dance teacher, clown, etc, etc, and you you need to pluck the hair, you will perhaps appreciate. From next week, @centrfit launch of the meditations and visualizations for children, guided by myself and @taikawaititi Sign up for our free trial of 6 weeks on centr.com (not the app) before the 5 April
Hemsworth and his wife, Elsa Pataky, are parents of a daughter, India Rose Hemsworth, 7 years, and two sons, twins of 6 years Tristan Hemsworth and Sasha Hemsworth.