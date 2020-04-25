Chris Hemsworth offers guided meditations for children

Chris Hemsworth is a super-hero in real life !

The actor Thor, 36-year-old father of three children, knows how difficult it is to care for the children while staying confined with them at home during the pandemic of sars coronavirus. Its app with fitness and well-being is there to help other parents.

“If, like me, you find yourself compelled, like many people, to home school your children and that it is a dismal failure — because it is not easy, it is a job very, very difficult, a teacher, and I feel a deep respect, and no limit to the teachers in the world, in the universe, and I thank them — if this is your case, one of my friends suggested me to do these guided meditations with them,” said the actor in a video Instagram Friday.

“And I told myself that it wouldn’t work”, he continued. “My children hate sitting still. But, to my surprise, they did. And it has calmed down, because the children are experiencing stress and anxiety, like us, probably even more than that because they do not understand it and that it’s hard to explain. But these guided meditations that my friend suggested me to have done them much good. What is done with centr.com is that I guide some meditations specifically aimed at children — visualizations for sleep, positive thoughts, things like that — and you will perhaps appreciate.”