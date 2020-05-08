Chris Hemsworth ousted in favour of Natalie Portman for Thor 4 ?

Amazing ! the hammer sacred to the God of Thunder passes between the delicate hands of Natalie Portman who takes over the role of Jane Fosterthe great love of Thor the first component of which is aired tonight on France 4. Yet, the public was convinced that, between these two, everything was beautiful and well finished ! The Comic Con San Diego which took place in July last, fans of Thor have been surprised to learn that the latest feature of the phase 4 of the MCU (The film world Marvel) will focus on two heroines, the female of the previous parts : Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), become the queen of Agad at the end ofAvengers : Endgame and Jane Foster who gets the powers of a son of Odin. Baptized Love and Thunderthe fourth installment of the adventures of Thor will be released on November 5, 2021 to the international.

⋙ Thor : a fourth film announced, the name of its director revealed

But that means the arrival of Natalie Portman the first Goddess of Thunder ? Will she overshadow Chris Hemsworth which, at the discretion of the movies, has been able to create with Thor a super-hero at once hilarious and badass? The director Taika Waititi (Thor Ragnarokit ) has explained in an interview on the entertainment show american Entertainment Tonight. It is not depending on him to eliminate the Thor history, but to complement complement the story with a second “version” of the character : “There is always the other Thor, Thor, original played by Chris Hemsworth, explained the director. It’s not called “female Thor”. In the comics, it’s called the Mighty Thor. This comes from this arc of the comics. I could not be more happy and excited.”

⋙ Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey Jr… this is what they would be like the Avengers if they were old papys (PHOTOS)

Remains to be seen how Jane Foster will have access to the world of the Gods, who, of her, or Thor will get the hammer Mjolnir, and how the ex-lovebirds are going to manage their breakup ? Finally, Taika Waititi keep the spring tragic comics ? Each time she transforms into Thor, Jane Foster accelerates her cancer and loses its vital forces.

⋙ Natalie Portman (Thor : the world of darkness on W9) : “slapping Chris Hemsworth ? It was awesome ! “(VIDEO)

As to Chris Hemsworth, it seems that he will join not only Thor 4 but also The Guardians of the Galaxy 3 : Thor was in fact present in the Benatar of Star Lord (Chris Pratt) at the end ofAvengers : Endgame.