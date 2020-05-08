Chris Hemsworth sexier than ever, he unveils a video very revealing and set fire to the canvas

In the family Hemsworth, asked this time the sexy daddy, Chris ! While we learned recently of an anecdote in surprising the couple formed by Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky, today it is a any other reason that may cause you to fall off your chair-and for good reason. The actor who assumes the role of Thor in the Marvel movies just posted on his account Instagram a video more that hot ! We see it in full session of a sport, lifting weights and running a sprint, all shirtless for our greatest happiness. The handsome 36-year-old is clearly not to go, and the sport is an integral part of his life, the proof !

It is obvious that this video was not going to go unnoticed. Has barely posted, it immediately ignited the canvas. The internet users could not help but comment on it and we could read : “This is what we want to see !!!”, “My new boyfriend”, “Ok, I think I just fall in love”. We can only understand this craze because Chris is sculpted like a Greek god ! One thing is for sure, it is more of a dream to be instead of his wife… In the rest of the news, a famous animator, tackle, Sofia Richie that it considers too young to be in a relationship with Scott Disick.