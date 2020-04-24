Chris Hemsworth : Surfer skillful and muscular, more sexy than his big brother Luke ?

The coronavirus and containment measures deprives us of spring. The lucky ones have benefited, at the beginning of the season. Brothers Chris and Luke Hemsworth took advantage of a sunny afternoon to knock off the T-shirt and gild the pill, to be engaged as well to a duel : which of the two brothers actors is the better built ?

The question appeared on Sunday, march 22, 2020. The two brothers have spent their afternoon on the beach in Byron Bay, Australia. The youngest, Chris (36 years old), went there with his board to surf. The eldest, Luke (38 years old), was timidly bathed with one of his three daughters, which has exploded in the waves.

Seen on a parking lot in the process of change, Chris allowed the photographer to capture the build of a athlete ! Luke, himself, is in a state of form different. The bon vivant has a slight overweight, but also feels well in his skin that his superhero as a little brother, who plays Thor in the saga Avengers.

Their benjamin, Liam Hemsworth (30 years old), has nothing to envy them no more. The australian edition of the magazine Men’s Health has chosen to display her pretty plastic cover.