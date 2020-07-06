Chris Hemsworth talks about his physical transformation for the biographical film of Hulk Hogan

Actor Chris Hemsworth talks about his physical transformation for the role of Hulk Hogan. In fact, the actor is going to play the famous fighter in a biopic that bears his likeness directed by Todd Phillips, the man behind the recent ” Joker “. The film will be distributed by Netflix.

That is Hulk Hogan ?

Hulk Hogan became a relatively iconic pop culture. He is a famous american professional wrestler born in 1953. His real name is Terry Gene Bollea, it was a twelve-time world champion : six times in the WWF and six times in the world can’t wait. He is also the winner of the editions of the years 1990 and 1991 Royal Rumble. Besides his career in wrestling, Hulk Hogan also became famous for his appearances on various popular works. He has co-created Suburban Commandoand appeared in a few movies and a few series such as Rocky 3 or Walker Texas Ranger. Even the character of a reality-tv talking about his private life : The wonderful world of Hulk Hogan. And in the face of all this prolific career, Todd Phillips wants to set the stage for a biopic that bears her likeness.

Chris Hemsworth is going to have to transform themselves physically

Chris Hemsworth begins his physical transformation. You will have to adapt physically to portray the Hulk Hogan in the biography of Todd Phillips. Produced by Netflixthis project will focus on the early years of Hulk Hogan in professional wrestling. The film traces his rise from his first fights in Florida, until his gained popularity in the 1980s. The film is not expected to address controversies that surround the fighter around the ring. In a recent interview with Total Film, Chris Hemsworth has discussed his process of transformation, to see as Hulk Hogan :

This movie is going to be a project to be very fun. As you can imagine, the preparation for the role, will be incredibly physical. I’m going to have to do more efforts than ever before, even more than I have been for Thor. There is a focus on the physical, but also in the attitude.

For the moment, we still do not know much about this biopic. Netflix offers the production for exclusive distribution on the platform. Todd Phillips will be therefore, to the stage after her great success in Joker. Will have to see what direction it’s going to take the film. Is that Netflix is going to try to get to the Oscar with the biopic of Hulk Hogan ? It is a possibility. The physical changes in Hollywood are often synonymous with awards in different award ceremonies. Matter to follow therefore.