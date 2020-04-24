Chris Hemsworth talks playing the Hulk Hogan in the next film – JAPANFM

toilet

Chris Hemsworth recently spoke to Screen Rant for his involvement in the next film directed by Todd Phillips, the Hulk Hogan Biopic.

After becoming one of the best draws hollywood thanks to his performance as Thor in the film world Marvel, it was announced in February 2019 that Hemsworth would play the role of wrestler “The Immortal” in a next-generation Netflix – it would also produce alongside Bradley Cooper

Now, in a recent interview with Screen Rant, Hemsworth revealed that he was also intrigued that we are, because he hadn’t even read the script!

“Listen, I have not yet read the script. I know that he is in the process of being written and worked. I know very little about it. It is in some way in progress now. I’m just fascinated by this world, and I think that they are very eager to show a side of the world that people have never seen before. I’m also intrigued that you. ”

It is not known when the film, directed by Todd Phillips will start to rotate, but judging by the comments of Hemsworth, this may not be not before a certain time.

If the last output of Phillips (Joker) was going to happen, warts and all representation of one of the greatest figures in the history of professional wrestling are to be expected. We may be just be a little patient, because a Hemsworth “Hulked-up” is probably still in a few years.