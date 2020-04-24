Chris Hemsworth tells of his meeting with his idol Brad Pitt

The containment, allowing some to reminisce about pleasant memories. One of Chris Hemsworth, it’s his incredible encounter with Brad Pitt.

Chris Hemsworth has realized the dream of many people : meet Brad Pitt. In an interview with the magazine “People“this Thursday, April 23, 2020, the actor 36-year-old said that he had been impressed to be held so close to one of the biggest names of cinema, who is her idol for a long time. “I met him at the premiere of the film “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (July 2019 in Los Angeles, editor’s note), he came to shake hands with me, I gave him a hug, he has not rejected”, proudly told the interpreter to Thor.

Etonné not see the security to intervene at this meeting sensational with the actor of 56 years, Chris Hemsworth has even more advantage of this moment of which he had long dreamed of. “It was fantastic. It was beautiful and pleasant, as I had hoped and imagined”, he added. Chris Hemsworth had travelled to the event with his wife Elsa Pataky and his brother Luke Hemsworth (38 years old).

His life in confinement

Currently stranded in Australia with his wife and their children in India (7 years) and twins Sasha and Tristan (6 years old), Chris Hemsworth keeps all feet on the ground despite one of the most beautiful encounters of his life. Wednesday 22 April, he was invited on the show “Jimmy Kimmel Live !” and revealed a funny anecdote. “My wife has ordered a box of toilet paper about three months thinking that it was fifteen reels and has in fact ordered fifteen boxes. So we made the stock without doing it purposely”, he joked.

