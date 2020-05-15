Chris Hemsworth (the Avengers Endgame) accused of ripping off his fans, here’s why

Confined as all the world because of the Coronavirus, Chris Hemsworth has made last march in a gesture to his fans for help to overcome this difficult period. In fact, the actor of 36 years had allowed them free access to his application to fitness and nutrition Centr during 6 weeks of trial, an offer greatly appreciated by his community who could benefit from a tool to a physical activity indoors. But while this trial period has now ended, fans of the actor are enraged and accuse him of scam. The reason for this ? These would have been automatically charged 99 dollars, or the amount of the registration fee.

Then they thought they could only benefit from the free offer without paying by the following, some fans have left to explode their anger on Google Play, the App Store and the social networks. Very quickly, a representative of the application Centr defended himself by saying that it was well mentioned that the people who have subscribed to the offer had to cancel the trial within six weeks to avoid a levy. For all that, the representative wants to help those who have felt scammed, as was mentioned Ace Showbiz : “We want to be especially aware of our initial intent of helping people during this period. Therefore, we are working to resolve all of the concerns of the 1% of customers that reported problems relating to free trial offer”. The actor has not reacted to this controversy. While waiting to find out whether it will do, discover the story of the first meeting of Chris Hemsworth with a huge star he admires.