Chris Hemsworth (the Avengers Endgame) : All of the times that the actor has had to deal with rumors completely mind blowing

While the editorial’ of melty you were offered to make a return on all controversies crazy around the cast of The Walking Dead, know that the members of the series are not the only ones to find themselves in the heart of the news for the wrong reasons and this is not Chris Hemsworth who will tell us the opposite. Safe bet in Hollywood, and extremely popular, if Hemsworth is interested in and the one who interprets the character of Thor is the target of many gossip. Disputes, conflicts or even separation, discover without further delay, the recap’ of the worst rumors about the actor.

The break with Elsa Pataky

In 2016, some media claimed that Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky had broken. Information very quickly refuted with a sense of humour by the actor himself : “According to @womansdayaus, and other newspapers misleading, I’m looking for another woman ! Sweetheart, you love me still is it not ?” he as well said by posting a photo of the couple. As you know, the fake news the concerning him and his sweetheart do not pass at all and Chris knows very well how to remedy it !

Tensions with Brie Larson

Brie Larson

After a tabloid american, the relationship between Chris Hemsworth and Brie Larson would have been very conflicting during the promotional tour of the film Avengers : Endgame. The reason for this ? The two actors proved to be very teasing during interview and were not all in agreement as to which of them had done the most stunts in the film. This rumour of tensions between the two co-stars was obviously false. The tabloid in question had omitted to mention that in the same interview, the journalist had asked Brie Larson if she had stolen something on the set, to which Chris responded : “You’ve stolen our hearts”. The fans be reassured, there is not the shadow of an argument.

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck in conflict because of Chris Hemsworth

Without doubt this is here one of the wildest rumours about the australian actor. Completely unfounded, it is said that Matt Damon had broken his famous friendship with Ben Affleck replacing it with Chris Hemsworth. Finally more amused than pissed off by this fake newsBen Affleck had responded on Twitter : “Hey @chrishemsworth, you can keep him ! I’m in the team @JimmyKimmel anyway”. Very quickly, Chris took on the challenge and replied : “Sorry my friend, this is not my fault ! It is just a big Marvel fan, not DC Comics. @JimmyKimmel, the ball is in your camp, choose wisely”.

Elsa Pataky jealous of Dakota Johnson

Dakota Johnson

Co-star Chris Hemsworth in the movie Dirty Time at The hotel El Royal in 2018, Dakota Johnson is found in spite of itself at the heart of the news when the magazine Woman’s Day had said that Elsa Pataky was jealous of her. The reason for this ? A comment from the actress about the physical appearance of his mate during an interview for Vogue : “Oh my God, it’s so much a distraction. Her body is outrageous, it is unbelievable, like a crazy thing to watch. Nobody on the set could not pay attention to something else. It was so shocking, not sexually, just scientifically, how is it possible to look like that ? This is crazy !”. In sum, the Dakota has only said out loud what everyone thinks everything down and a lot of other actresses have in the past commented on the physical benefit of Chris, without that it poses a problem to his wife. Always about the couple, find out why Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky were hooked from their first appointment.

The blow of heart of Chris Hemsworth for Angelina Jolie

Chris Hemsworth and Angelina Jolie

During the summer of 2019, the media are ignited when the actor 36-year-old appeared alongside Angelina Jolie the Comic Con San Diego on the occasion of the future release of the film The Eternals in which the ex of Brad Pitt plays. Of course, it was not long later that the Canvas goes out of control and is confident that a reconciliation between the two stars. Error ! This rumor has been disproved several times by Chris himself who said that his wife had absolutely nothing to fear.

The water stored in the actor during the fires in Australia

The last bad buzz as of the date on the actor is none other than the one accusing him of storing water in order to maintain its lush garden then that terrible fire ravaged Australia. Very wound up by this fake newsChris has taken over his account Instagram to deny the information : “This is a complete lie. Normally, I do not answer to false articles like this one, but it bothers me a lot. The tanker truck was used solely for drinking water because, as everyone in the region that is not connected to the city water, we are short of drinking water because of the drought. In any case, my garden is drinking water. Thank you for your concern #dailymail and thank you to have added more distress to a situation that was already brutal, in which the whole country is facing. Merry Christmas”. Beware of those who speak too fast !