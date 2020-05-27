Chris Hemsworth (the Avengers Endgame) and Chris Evans close, here’s how they helped each other from their inception in the franchise

In Hollywood, the friendships are not uncommon. The evidence with Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson who are closer than ever and have unveiled what they really think of one another. This friendly relationship, as beautiful as it is, is not the only one that star Captain America has developed over the years, and for good reason, he also maintains an excellent relationship with Chris Hemsworth, who has played a vital role in the well-being of the actor from his debut in the Marvel universe. Although the career of Chris Evans is now at the top, this has not always been the case, and the latter was shared at the podcast Awards Chatter for the Hollywood Reporter he had been taken to panic attacks because of his previous roles, little acclaim before joining the franchise. Fortunately, his friend Chris showed this to him.

In this podcast in question, Chris Evans has indeed shown that the presence of his co-star from his debut in the Marvel universe had helped him to feel better and manage her anxiety : “It was nice having Chris around because he was going through it too” he says before continuing “At the time, Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo and Jeremy Renner made sure of that. Hemsworth and I were very new, we also had some episodes stand-alone and so I think we’ve shared our anxiety. This has at least made the situation a little more comforting”. Tender confidences that had to go right to the heart of the actor. For still more news about Chris Evans, you know if him and Scarlett Johansson are already out together in secret.