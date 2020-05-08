Chris Hemsworth (the Avengers Endgame) and Elsa Pataky disappointed by Miley Cyrus, they do everything to keep it away from Liam Hemsworth

You may not know this but Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus aren’t speaking since the announcement of their divorce. In fact, the two former lovebirds have decided to cut the decks after having spent ten years together. The end of a beautiful story that did not fail to sadden the fans. And if some of them dream that they are reconciled, it is just the opposite of the relatives of the two stars. To begin with Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky, who would not have hesitated to swing his four truths to Miley Cyrus. According to information collected by Radar Onlinethe couple do everything possible to preserve Liam Hemsworth. “They are the ones picking up the broken pots. And they are willing to do anything to protect Liam, even if this means that it will take away from Miley in his life” said one source in the media.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth pose for a photoshoot

The informant thus stated that Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky had been disappointed by the attitude of Miley Cyrus. As a reminder, the singer had released a song on his break for some time after the formalization of his divorce. “The song on their separation, the under-heard on the problems of addictions of Liam, and the fact that Miley sends him even SMS, it irritates a lot Chris and Elsa. They were welcomed with open arms even if she was eccentric and immature for their group of friends and they feel betrayed by his behavior. They have not hesitated to send him a message to tell him cash to stay away from Liam and let him recover. Miley was shocked that they have drawn a line on it” explained the indiscreet. Certainly, the atmosphere is tense in Hollywood. Elsewhere in the news, be aware that Jennifer Aniston would have been deceived three times by Brad Pitt, according to a crazy rumor.