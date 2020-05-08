Chris Hemsworth (the Avengers Endgame) and Elsa Pataky lovers, check out a story in surprising their couple

A story of solid love ! Well, yes, the meltynautes, for the past ten years, the two lovebirds prove to Hollywood that it is possible to make it last its torque in this industry that is not always a gift. While Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky would be very disappointed in Miley Cyrus, and that he would try to keep her away from Liam, you certainly know that the star Avengers Endgame married his wife after only three months. A record even for our friends the celebrities. As the interpreter of Thor had already revealed in a previous interview, they took advantage of being on holiday with their respective families to take this important step.

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth

However, you may not be aware that none of the two lovers does not remember the exact date on which they have decided to unite their destiny for life. As shown in Morning Pickerthey know only that they were married during the month of December 2010. Like what, when one is really in love, the exact date is not so very little importance. One thing is certain, the lightning now lasts for nine years and they have become a true model within the sphere people. Parents and still in love, it is their hope that this lasts a very long time. Pending more info, back on the beautiful complicity of Chris Hemsworth and his children.