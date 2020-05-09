Chris Hemsworth (the Avengers Endgame) and Elsa Pataky married at the end of three months, which is why they did not hesitate !

A passionate love ! Well, yes, the meltynautes, if the divorce of Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus should be formalized sooner than expected, his brother lives happily with his wife, Elsa Pataky. While the editorial’ of melty suggested you find out what had happened the first time Chris Hemsworth and Chris Evans were encountered, you may know that the two lovers have not lost time when they had started dating. As well, they were married at the end of three months only. Like what, the lightning has really been at the rendezvous when they were presented by the agent to the stars, William Ward.

Shortly after, they went on holiday in Indonesia and it is completely unexpected that they have decided to unite their destiny for the life. If one believes some sources, Chris has chosen this very special moment to marry the woman of his life because they were travelling with their respective family. In his eyes, there was no better moment to take this step so important as it would probably not come anytime soon. And we can say that they have made a very good decision that day, since it is now almost ten years they are together and they always seem so happy.